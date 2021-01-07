





We know that tonight’s Last Man Standing season 9 episode is not going to be your standard half-hour of comedy. It’s going to give you some of what you love about the show in the present, while also give a further dive into the past. We know that Tim Allen is reprising his role of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor during the episode, as he visits Mike Baxter’s home in order to do some home repairs.

We’d heard a good while back that entering this episode, we were going to be seeing a tribute of some sort to the late Earl Hindman. The actor played the part of neighbor Wilson across the run of Home Improvement, and clearly was someone Allen cared about on a personal level.

In the sneak peek below (courtesy of Entertainment Weekly), you can see a tribute of sorts to the Wilson character as Tim Taylor talks to Mike, who has part of his face obscured like Wilson. During this conversation, Tim makes it clear that his neighbor passed away and that he misses him dearly. This is something that he clearly still has some grief over, and it’s something that we hope this episode can give him a little bit of closure over in addition to the comedy. We think that this is a great opportunity to showcase loss in a way that is relatable to a lot of people out there; sometimes, comedy can be used as a way to heal.

Tim Allen had the following to say to the aforementioned publication about the tribute within tonight’s episode:

“Earl meant the world to me and everyone at Home Improvement. It was an organic moment to settle on, both on the set and in our hearts.”

In this episode, Mike could be struggling in his own way as he tries to figure out what his future holds — it may not be the same as what Tim is going through, but these two could ultimately help each other.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Man Standing right now!

What do you want to see on tonight’s Last Man Standing – Home Improvement event?

What do you think about the show killing off Wilson? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







