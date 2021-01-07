Is Mom new tonight on CBS? New season 8 episode 6 details







Is Mom new tonight on CBS, and are you excited to learn more about what’s next for the series? If you want an answer to either question, rest assured — we’ve got that for you within this article.

Let’s kick things off here, though, by handing down a dose of most-unfortunate news: The show is not on the air tonight. The original plan for the series to be back in a matter of hours, but that has since changed. We should note that the change was announced earlier this week, so it is not directly connected to the events that transpired in Washington DC on January 6. Still, it may be for the best to keep Mom in repeats to avoid a potential ratings drop-off. Viewers may be preoccupied doing some other things at the moment, so it makes some sense to exercise patience for the show to come back.

With that said, you are going to have to be patient for a while. Mom season 8 episode 6 is now set to air on January 21, and you can see the synopsis for what’s next below:

“Woo-Woo Lights and an Onside Kick” – Bonnie and the ladies indulge Jill when she goes to extremes to get her relationship with Andy (Will Sasso) back on track, on MOM, Thursday, Jan. 21 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the reasons for the delay may be CBS trying to consolidate their new episodes around February sweeps. Also, there may be a concern that some episodes may not be filmed this season as planned. The bulk of major Los Angeles Country TV productions are on hold right now due to spiking virus numbers and while we expect shows to get back to work at some point, we can’t sit here and confidently offer a date. There’s just too much flux in the world right now and that has to be remembered.

Related News – Be sure to get some other updates right now when it comes to Mom

What do you want to see on Mom season 8 episode 6?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share in the comments! Meanwhile, stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







