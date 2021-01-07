Big Little Lies season 3 still possible, but not imminent at HBO







Is there still a chance at a Big Little Lies season 3? We’ve heard multiple people express interest in doing it eventually, but there remain challenges — big challenges. One of the largest is the simple fact that everyone has so much going on at the moment.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVLine, show executive producer David E. Kelley noted that there is still interest, but it’s hard when the bulk of the cast is off working on some other projects:

“I’m not sure logistically how it could be done because everyone is so busy … It [certainly] couldn’t be done right away. Down the road? Maybe.”

We’ve already seen recently Nicole Kidman star in The Undoing, whereas Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Kravitz each have some other substantial projects on the go. This is without even mentioning what is going on with the global pandemic. It is causing projects that were previously planned to be delayed further, making it take even longer before more Big Little Lies can potentially happen at HBO.

For now, we’ll reiterate what we’ve said in the past: We don’t think that another season of the show is necessarily needed. Then again, we had a similar thought at the end of season 1. If there is a great story idea, then it’s more than fine to give that a go and move forward. It all comes down to making sure you fulfill the greatness of some of what is already out there.

At the moment, we’d be surprised if a Big Little Lies happens in 2022, let alone anything beyond that. HBO will be patient, though; they’ve had a tendency to hold on to properties for a long period of time depending on what the enthusiasm around them is.

Related News – Nicole Kidman discusses the possibility of more Big Little Lies

Do you still realistically think that a Big Little Lies season 3 could happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and then also stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







