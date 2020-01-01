Big Little Lies season 3: Nicole Kidman hoping for more episodes







Will there be a Big Little Lies season 3? At the moment, it does feel like there’s some sort of chance. Of course, there are also still reasons why it may not end up happening.

Speaking in an interview with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve, Nicole Kidman confirmed that she has talked about doing more with Reese Witherspoon and other cast members. However, there’s a big difference between talking about it and doing it, and one of the challenges here is, of course, coming up with the right story. Another big challenge, we imagine, is coming up with the right schedule. So many of the actors on this show are extremely busy and working on other projects!

Season 2 of Big Little Lies ended with a visit to the police station, signaling that now was the time for the main characters to come clean. Yet, did they? Is there something more that could’ve happened? We definitely think that there is more story to tell within this world, but it does also feel like eventually, moving on from Perry’s death would be more than fine. We don’t think that the entirety of this series needs to be defined by Perry’s death, and there could be some other buzzworthy moments that transpire.

Let’s also make this clear — even if the entire cast of Big Little Lies got together right now and decided to make more new episodes, we don’t think that it is going to happen until at least 2021 … or potentially 2022. We have to imagine, though, that HBO would take them pretty much whenever they wanted to do it. Just think about it like this — we’re talking about a hugely-popular show, and with Game of Thrones now over, they need other hits. It may not be AS big as the fantasy epic, but it certainly has made a name for itself.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Little Lies

Do you want to see a Big Little Lies season 3 on the air?

What do you think the new episodes could be about? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







