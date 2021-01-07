Men in Kilts: Trailer delayed for Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish show







We know that a lot of people out there are eager to get into Men in Kilts on Starz, or at least to see some sort of trailer for what lies ahead.

Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting for a little while longer. Originally, the plan was for the Sam Heughan – Graham McTavish unscripted show to unveil the trailer today. Yet, that plan has been pushed by what the show’s official Twitter is calling an “unexpected detour.” We don’t want to speculate too much as to what the reason for the delay could be, but we totally understand holding back. If nothing else, this is a news cycle at the moment that is completely overwhelmed by events going on in the political world. There’s a chance that a lot of other stories/promotional efforts could be lost in the shuffle.

Ultimately, we’re sure that we will see the trailer arrive online before too long, and we don’t expect a delay in this will lead to some sort of delay when it comes to the show itself. Remember that trailers tend to come out at least a month before the launch of a series — it could be different in this case, but we certainly don’t expect the launch of Men in Kilts to be coming at any point over the next couple of days. You still have a little while to go there.

While we await the arrival of this trailer, we’re also taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to production on Outlander season 6. While TV and film productions are exempt from the latest stay-at-home order issued by the government of Scotland, there is no guarantee that things will happen as they were once planned. As with all other things in 2020/early 2021, patience and flexibility are the best philosophies to adopt.

An unexpected detour has delayed the #MenInKilts trailer, but it will be coming soon. Stay safe, fellow explorers! https://t.co/e9MCxRPmxS — Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (@MenInKiltsSTARZ) January 7, 2021

