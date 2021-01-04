Outlander season 6: Is filming delayed again due to Scotland lockdown?







We know that for many weeks now, the talk has been that Outlander season 6 could begin filming this month. However, the latest announcement in Scotland today could throw that straight out the window.

Today, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that a new lockdown has been put in place for the region until the end of January, one that follows the latest spread of the virus — including a new, fast-spreading variant in the UK. Per the Scottish government, the primary exceptions to the lockdown are those fulfilling an essential need (such as buying food or medicine), exercising, or receiving medical attention. Scotland takes the pandemic seriously, and has from the very outset.

With all of this spelled out, we’ve yet to hear any official word on the start of Outlander season 6. We know that in America there are some exceptions to stay-at-home orders, especially in the Los Angeles area with film/TV productions. Yet, even here some shows are pausing filming to deal with a new surge of virus cases. At this point, we would be surprised if Outlander kicks off filming as first planned, even with proper testing measures in place. There is nothing about the show on paper that meets the current regulations, so it would probably need some sort of exception in order to take place.

Ultimately, there’s still no real hurry on the cast and crew getting back to work, and the most important thing is safety for all parties involved. It’s not just about the health of those traveling to set, but the health of those who are deemed close contacts to them; this pandemic has many layers, and they all need to be properly attended to in their own way.

Regardless of when Outlander premieres or when it starts filming, remember that there is still another series coming in Men in Kilts to Starz early this year. That should help to satisfy everyone’s appetite. Hopefully, vaccines will continue to roll out throughout the year and that will help to ensure a safer production is on the horizon — though we expect filming to start before then.

This is a developing story, so we will have more information as it comes out. For now, head over here to see the latest tease for Men in Kilts.

Update: This afternoon Oliver Dowden noted that in the new order, film and TV production could continue (it does qualify as an exception) — as to whether or not it will, that remains to be seen.

For the arts/creative sectors this means You should work from home unless you can’t – exemptions include for training and rehearsal of performances, recording studios and film & TV production Outdoor heritage sites and gardens can stay open for exercise — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) January 4, 2021

When do you think Outlander season 6 will start filming?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and remember to stick around for some other insight. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







