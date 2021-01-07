Riverdale season 5 spoilers: Prepare to meet Veronica’s … husband?







We knew that Riverdale season 5 was going to be giving you a dramatic time jump. Yet, for some reason this was still not news we saw coming.

As first reported by Deadline, Broadchurch alum Chris Mason is going to be joining the CW series in a major role as Chad Gekko, described as “Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street. An Alpha dog, Chad is threatened by Veronica’s life in Riverdale, especially her friendship with Archie (KJ Apa).” Given that the show is jumping forward a good seven years after the events of graduation, it makes sense that characters would be in places in their lives. That’s plenty of time for Veronica to get together with Chad, marry him, and then plan for some sort of future.

So what would Veronica have seen in this guy that makes him so special? That’s what we have to figure out, since almost nothing seems appealing about him on the surface. Granted, at the time the two met he may have had certain qualities that shined through, and Veronica may have been at a place in her life where said qualities could have been appealing.

Regardless of whoever this guy is or how he acts, we still have a rather-hard time imagining that Chad Gekko is going to be endgame with the Veronica character. There are too many people out there rooting for her and Archie to get together — or at the very least, her to have more permanent ties to Riverdale itself. It doesn’t seem as though Chad is altogether cool with the town, so we expect a lot of complaining on his end if the two start spending time around here.

What do you most want to see for Veronica over the course of Riverdale season 5?

Let us know your thoughts right now in the comments! Also, remember here to come back for some additional updates on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

