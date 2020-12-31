Riverdale season 5 premiere spoilers: Prom and other drama







The Riverdale season 5 premiere is just about here! It is set to air on Wednesday, January 20, and the focus seems to be on one big thing: Prom! This is an installment that has been a long time coming. Remember that it was originally set to air near the end of season 4, and it is one of the last installments before we see the show enter a totally new era.

Of course, because Riverdale is Riverdale, we’d be silly to think that there isn’t some shocking drama happening behind the scenes here. Don’t expect things to be all about fancy dresses or anything close to it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Riverdale season 5 premiere synopsis with some other insight all about what’s coming:

Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate – KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her.

By the end of this episode, prepare to have your jaw on the ground at least a few times. If that doesn’t happen, the show is clearly doing something wrong! We do think that midst all of the chaos, the writers are going to throw at least a few relatable moments into the story. There is probably a real cognizance that prom is such a seminal moment in the lives of so many people. With that, they won’t want to veer completely away from the high-school staples.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

