Law & Order: SVU season 22: Is another Raul Esparza return possible?







Tonight’s new episode of Law & Order: SVU season 22 is a tremendous occasion, After all, this marks the first appearance of Raul Esparza as Rafael Barba in years. A lot has changed since the character’s last appearance, as he is now fighting for the defense. This will lead to a fascinating, nuanced showdown between the character and Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) in the courtroom.

So is this appearance designed to be a one-and-done gig? Is there hope for more Barba later this season? We should start off here by noting that nothing is 100% certain at the moment, and even if it was, there was no guarantee it would stick. This is just where we are with the industry in 2021; things that were absolute no longer are.

With that being said, it does sound as though there’s a chance that we could see Esparza back at least one more time in season 22. Speaking to TVInsider in a new interview previewing tonight’s big episode, here is what showrunner Warren Leight had to say:

“I have learned, repeatedly, it’s futile to predict the future this season. Or even to predict the next hour … We hope to bring Barba back, and we even have an episode worthy of the intelligence and theatricality he brings to the role of a defense attorney. With luck we’ll shoot it before season end.”

Provided that Esparza is available and interested, we’d be rather thrilled with the idea of him being a staple of the defense moving forward — Barba could be someone who resurfaces a couple of times a season and we could get some updates on his life. He’ll remain one of our favorite prosecutors ever on the show, even if we do like what is going on with Carisi these days.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

