Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 sneak peek: Erin & Anthony clash







You’ve waited a long time for it, but on Friday night Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 is going to be here — with a lot of drama, of course.

So what is the focal point for Erin and Anthony’s story this go-around? A lot of it comes down to one simple question: Do you judge someone from their best day or their worst? That’s something that the two discuss in the sneak peek below as they figure out what they want to do with a man who is guilty of vehicular homicide. How heavy do you make the sentencing in this incident? It’s not an easy decision, and it’s something that clearly, Erin is weighing heavily in her head. She understands that her decision will set the course of the rest of this man’s life.

Earlier this season, Erin was handed a bit of disappointment in learning that she will not be the new District Attorney, despite her looking like a favorite to get that position at one point in the past. Yet, despite her not getting this gig, it’s clear that there is a good bit of responsibility still on her shoulders. She has to figure out how to handle this, given that it doesn’t seem as though the defendant is not always a terrible person. Does that matter when you still do a terrible thing?

Of the two, it is Anthony who pushes her to ignore some of the good in the past and focus solely on the bad. After all, even the worst people may have a moment or two when they come across as kind. We’ll see where this story goes, but in the end, we’re just happy to see Blue Bloods back on the air.

