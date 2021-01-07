The Challenge season 36 episode 4: Nelson Thomas eliminated vs. Fessy







On tonight’s The Challenge season 36 episode, we saw a chance for a lot more in the way of strategy. Oh, and things also got crazy-physical.

The first duo who was sent down to compete tonight were Amber Martinez and Nelson, and this left Devin and Tori in a very difficult spot. Devin already had a skull — he didn’t need to go down there. Yet, Tori didn’t and this could be an opportunity to get one … but they didn’t know who was going to be forced to compete between the women and men. This complicated things mightily.

So what did the two of them decide to do? They deferred on entering elimination tonight, and opted instead to go with Fessy and Aneesa. This came as a pretty big blindside to some of the other people competing … especially Josh. He really wanted to go down there and compete, and even found himself psyched-up in order to enter. It was also somewhat weird because Fessy and Nelson are close — TJ made it clear that the guys were facing off tonight, so one of the two of them would be eliminated. With that in mind, Devin and Tori actually made the right move.

The competition tonight was Hall Brawl — basically as physical of a competition as you can expect to see on the show. The two were going to go all-out in order to secure their spot in the next round, so what happened? Well, it was physical, and you could sense the frustration from both of these guys pretty early in. The problem for Nelson was that Fessy is a mountian of a man … not the easiest person to get past. It wasn’t enough.

Here’s the thing: Nelson may have been eliminated, but we don’t think Fessy did himself a lot of favors. He lost a lot of trust among other people in the game, and Nelson also claimed that his friendship with Fessy is completely torn apart.

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, Fessy also decided to pair up with his Big Brother castmate Kaycee. Leroy isn’t too pleased about that, but he and Aneesa joined forces.

