





On Wednesday night’s new episode of The Masked Dancer, we ended up seeing some all-new dancers for the first time. There was energy, there was fun, and there was a Sloth (which we personally appreciate greatly).

Yet, at the end of the episode, only one masked performer could be sent out the door … so who was it? When the dust settled, we learned that the Ice Cube was the dancer going home. We thought it was going to be either him or the Moth, but in the end, he was sent out … and then Ken Jeong did a great job of making us thing that he could be Bill Nye, the Science Guy. It was clear that this was a fairly big name, which often happens with the first star unmasked from a given group. (In the premiere Ice-T who was under the Disco Ball.)

So who was the Ice Cube? In the closing seconds we saw the face under the mask was none other than the great … Bill Nye! This was a casting that made a good bit of sense, given that Bill is a previous contestant on Dancing with the Stars. What that meant is that he had enough experience to at least appear competent on the floor.

After the unmasking, Nye made it clear that he did the show mostly because he loved dancing, and this was a chance to get out there and hand out his message about people trying to change the world. We’re glad that Bill did the show — while we don’t think his reveal is all that much of a surprise, it doesn’t really matter. It’s sometimes just fun to see people you like on TV, and that is something we appreciated about Bill being a part of Blindspot when he was on that show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Masked Dancer

What did you think about Bill Nye being the Ice Cube?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







