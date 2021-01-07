Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? delayed by Washington coverage?







Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Has it been delayed by some of the breaking news happening in Washington DC? Within this piece, we’re going to hand you an answer to that question — and then also look ahead.

Originally, there was a plan for there to be a new episode tonight. For the sake of full disclosure, we even had coverage of it written up and ready to go. Yet, due to breaking news in DC, the network has decided to push back all of One Chicago — hopefully for one week but we’ll wait and see. That means that there are no new episodes of Chicago Med or Chicago PD tonight, either. This is a decision that will not impact episode counts or anything else moving forward — it’s really just about preserving these shows so that they can generate better ratings with no distractions coming up.

The episode originally scheduled for tonight has big moments for both Casey/Brett and Stella/Severide — it’s well worth waiting around to get. If you haven’t seen the official synopsis for it yet, you can check that out below:

01/06/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A mishap on the aerial ladder in the midst of a fire rescue leaves Mouch shaken and questioning his abilities. Kidd looks for support from Severide while Casey and Brett discuss their future. TV-14

For now, we would expect (not 100% confirmeD) that the January 13 episode will air on January 20 and so on, but remember that things are always subject to change. Patience is going to be important here, just as we’ve been patient with the ever-changing nature of the world right now. The pandemic is still an issue, and it could lead to changes with filming and the like.

We’ll miss Chicago Fire tonight, but absolutely this is the right move.

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire when it eventually returns to NBC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to ensure that you don't miss any other updates.

