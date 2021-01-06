NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9: More Deeks, Callen stories







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9 is not going to arrive on CBS until we get around to Sunday, January 17. This is an episode that will have a lot of action, but also one that should continue forward a couple of key stories. Think in terms of Callen getting set to propose to Anna (hopefully), and then also Deeks’ trying to train to become an NCIS agent.

For a few more first-look details, check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9 synopsis below:

“A Fait Accompli” – While NCIS must track down an organized crime leader who is trying to buy stolen defense technology, Callen goes to Anna to ask the ultimate question. Also, Deeks is kicked out of NCIS training only to find that Hetty has a life-changing surprise for him, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

When it comes to Callen, we’re mostly curious to see if Arkady’s words ring in his head over and over again. Anna’s father tried to present the idea that nothing needs to change between the two of them, and that they are not really the marrying type. Either Arkady was projecting, or he simply does not know Callen all that well. He wants some sort of larger commitment and we do think he’s going to fight for it. Whether or not he actually sees Anna in this episode, though, remains to be seen. (Bar Paly is currently not listed as a guest star for this episode, not that this guarantees anything.)

As for Deeks, we really just hope that Hetty is going to find a way to hire him directly to be a full-time part of the team. He deserves it, given all of the years that he worked alongside them when he was an active part of the LAPD.

