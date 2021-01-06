Last Man Standing season 9 episode 2 sneak peek: Tim Taylor’s arrival







You may have heard the fun news already, but on Thursday night’s Last Man Standing season 9 episode 2, you will get a double dose of Tim Allen! Sure, he is playing the role of Mike Baxter, but he’s also reprising his old Home Improvement role of Tim Taylor.

If you look below, you can see (courtesy of TV Guide) a moment of the two meeting for the first time. Vanessa is the one who facilitates this, as she pushes Mike to come meet the guy despite his initial desire to work on other things instead. Vanessa tells him that Tim is one of the bosses of his company, but when he found out that a handyman had been called out to Mike’s house, he wanted to do the job himself. Remember that Mike’s a pretty important dude these days with Outdoor Man, and he and Tim both could enter this installment at somewhat of a crossroads.

Of course, we can’t overlook one of the real reasons why Vanessa wants these two men to meet — the strong physical resemblance that they have to each other!

Through this episode we imagine we’ll get some ol’ Tool Man catch-phrases, as well as opportunities for Allen to get kind of meta with his performance. As we’ve noted in the past, though, this isn’t just an episode built on the basis of fan service. There is something still rather meaningful underneath the surface, as we’re going to be seeing Tim and Mike help each other as they make some important decisions about the future. The goal here is to honor the past for sure, but also look a little bit more towards the future. These things are each important in equal measure.

