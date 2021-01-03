Last Man Standing season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Tim Taylor & Mike Baxter







While this weekend’s premiere episode is important, Last Man Standing season 9 episode 2 is really the one viewers have been waiting for. After all, this installment marks the long-awaited appearance from Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor! This Home Improvement crossover has been hyped up through a lot of promos over the course of the past year, and we have a feeling that it will play well for everyone who loves nostalgia.

Before we dive too deep into anything more here, let’s go ahead and share the official Last Man Standing season 9 episode 2 synopsis — with a reminder that this is an episode airing in the series’ regular timeslot Thursday night:

The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike. Meanwhile, Kyle and Ryan defend their favorite comic book writer to Mandy and Kristen, and Mike struggles with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog in the all-new “Dual Time” time period premiere episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 7 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-901) (TV-PG L)

While we know there is going to be a lot of meta-comedy within this episode, it’s wrong to just assume that Tim Allen will be playing his two characters here just for laughs. There is an emotional undercurrent to what we’re seeing as Tim and Mike are both speaking to each other at a very important point in their lives. They’re each searching for something as they enter the next phase, and they may be able to help one another, even if they are total strangers.

For Allen himself, we have to imagine that this was a fun acting challenge. It’s not all that often that you get a chance to play two characters in a single episode, so he has to work to differentiate them from each other.

