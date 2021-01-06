The Expanse season 5 episode 7 preview: Can the Roci crew reunite?







As we prepare for The Expanse season 5 episode 7 on Amazon Prime next week, we know that the story is at a tipping point. We’ve seen some people make some difficult decisions already, including ones they did not like — that included Drummer and her crew joining Marco. We don’t exactly think that they are a part of the Free Navy all of a sudden, but they are doing what they feel is necessary to keep them safe.

So one of our big questions moving forward is rather simple: Can Drummer work to enact some sort of change from within? She’s clearly not happy with being a part of Marco’s united front, but did not think she had all that much of a choice in that moment. Given her allegiances still to Naomi, we don’t exactly foresee her being in lockstep with Marco moving forward — we just have to wait and see precisely what she ends up doing.

While everything is going on with the Belters, we have some big questions when it comes to the rest of the Roci crew. Can they find a way to reunite? We saw Amos making his intention very clear to Clarissa at the end of episode 6 — after everything that he’s gone through on Earth this season, it’d make some sense to be back around familiar faces. Whether or not that happens soon, however, remains to be seen. Reuniting is not always easy in this world, and getting Naomi back in particular is not going to be easy.

While the majority of this season has featured the Roci crew separate from one another, we do think it’s been successful in elevating the stakes across the board. This is, by far, one of the most dangerous seasons we’ve seen — and part of that is due to the magnitude of the threat that Marco provides.

