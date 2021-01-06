This Is Us season 5 episode 6 promo: Did Laurel look for Randall?







As we prepare for This Is Us season 5 episode 6 to air on NBC next week, one thing feels clear already: This is going to be an emotional gut-punch. There are a lot more tears, and to go along with that, a lot more answers.

For a little bit more insight on that very thing, all you have to do is check out the promo below! Here, NBC hypes up this episode “Birth Mother” as an “exceptional” hour, one that finally gives you the truth about what happened to Laurel. We know now thanks to Hai that she did not die until 2015, and lived a full life long after William Hill presumed that she had died.

So where did it take her? Presumably to New Orleans. This promo gives you a sense of her love story with Hai, and then also some trouble that she finds over the course of her life. You also see her question in heartbreaking fashion where her baby is — it’s possible that she did look for him at a certain point in time, but eventually decided to not hurt herself anymore when she couldn’t get answers.

This episode, in the end, is going to be all sorts of meaningful — Randall will meet Hai, and beyond just that it seems like Beth is going to be there with him. It’s a strong show of support and a reminder that the Pearson love interests are as dedicated as they come.

