Legacies season 3 episode 2 spoilers: A tough goodbye ahead?







Legacies season 3 episode 2 is currently set to air on Thursday, January 28, and early signs at the moment suggest concern. If you love these characters, you should at least be slightly nervous for what is going to be coming up. We may not be falling into full-on crisis mode as of yet, but this is a show where characters do die and depart. Because of that, you have to think that the writers could pull some big swings early on.

We don’t want to keep you waiting, so we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Legacies season 3 episode 2 synopsis (per SpoilerTV) with other updates on what lies ahead:

FINDING PEACE. The Super Squad pulls out all the stops when they learn some devastating news involving one of their own. Alaric (Matthew Davis) turns to Sheriff Mac (guest star Bianca Kajlich) for help getting some timely affairs in order.

The phrase “getting some timely affairs in order” is the sort of thing that certainly does make you wonder. Could something be happening to Alaric this season? That’s something that you certainly have to wonder about, given that his death could be a game-changer that would shake up everything. Also, we could totally see himself giving his own life in order to help others.

Here’s the funny thing that you also have to think about here, though — even if Alaric did die, there’s always a chance that he could still come back. We’ve seen this character go before, and that’s without even mentioning all of the other characters within the greater Vampire Diaries universe who have perished over the years.

More so than who lives and who dies, we’re just excited to have Legacies back on the air soon! It has absolutely been a long time coming…

