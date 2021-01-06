Nurses episode 4 spoilers: What lies ahead in ‘Chrysalis’







Want to get a better sense of what’s ahead on Nurses episode 4? Now that we are in the new year, the show has shifted to its regular timeslot. It’s got a great lead-in courtesy of This Is Us, and with the overall popularity of medical dramas out there, it will have a great chance to build up more and more numbers over time.

As we look towards the upcoming episode now, it carries with it the title of “Chrysalis” — and of course, we’re very-much intrigued to see how certain stories progress. Grace is going to have her hands full, other characters are going to have to run cover, and of course emotion will be at the heart of much of what this show does.

For a few more specific, be sure to check out the full Nurses episode 4 synopsis with other news as to what’s coming:

01/12/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Grace mediates between a patient’s partner and son while adjusting to the unwanted arrival of the new hospital CEO. Naz and Keon run interference for Ashley and Wolf in an attempt to keep them both out of trouble. Guest starring Peter Stebbings. TV-14

So will the show be able to improve on its earlier outings in this new timeslot? That’s something we are eager to find out. The first two episodes generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is slightly less than how Transplant did a little bit earlier on in the year. We’ll see where things go in terms of what NBC’s future plans for the show are, but we think that at the moment, they’re probably appreciating the fact that they have this extra content to rely on.

