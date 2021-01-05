Power Book II: Ghost season 2: Is Naturi Naughton post a goodbye?







As we prepare for the launch of Power Book II: Ghost (whenever that may be), are we also going to have to prepare for no Naturi Naughton?

When you think about the end of the recent season finale, this is certainly what makes the most sense. Based on what we saw in the closing seconds, the most likely scenario we’re going to see here is one where Tasha is off in some undisclosed location. Tariq ensured that she was taken into witness protection — a means to ensure that Tommy Egan didn’t hunt her down and kill her. He doesn’t know where she is, and that may be all we get of the character.

Based on a new message that Naturi herself posted on Instagram (see below), it does sound like a farewell to the show. She thanks showrunner Courtney Kemp, executive producer 50 Cent, and all who helped to make these shows and the entire Power universe. It’s pretty easy to see just how grateful she is for the entirety of the experience.

Here’s how we view Naturi’s message, and by consequence, how we view the future of Tasha within the Power universe. In order for what happened in the season 1 finale to matter, the character’s gotta be gone for a while. That’s just the way of it. It’s also hard to think of a huge story for Tasha to have if she is separated entirely from the rest of the core cast.

With that being said, though, it’s equally important to remember that a goodbye here is not necessarily a forever. Because Tasha is still breathing, that does leave the door open for a comeback. We also have a hard time thinking that Tariq is totally done when it comes to having his mom in his life. He may look for her, but doing this is not going to prove to be altogether easy.

Do you want to see Naturi Naughton return to Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

