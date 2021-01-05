History of Swear Words season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s premiere over at Netflix, is there a chance at a History of Swear Words season 2? Is this something to realistically hope for? At the moment, it does feel like a worthy subject of some discussion.

After all, consider what we’ve got here. This production starring Nicolas Cage has to be one of the most ridiculous shows to ever arrive — and yet, it feels 100% perfect. The show is almost exactly as described, as each installment goes through the origins of a particular word and how it first came about — it’s educational in addition to being weird and hilarious.

We do honestly think that there’s enough material out there for another season, mostly because there are so many swear words. If there are specific words that are dried up on the show, you could eventually shift over to focus on expressions and some phrases instead. There is a reasonable amount of material to be mined here. There’s almost no other show that we can fully compare it to, given that it’s almost a television version of Urban Dictionary, Know Your Meme, or one of those other sites that teach you about popular words or phrases.

So while there is no season 2 renewal as of yet, we should learn more about the future of History of Swear Words at some point over the next few months. Viewership will be the big factor here — we know that the subject matter plus Nicolas Cage is enough to garner some early attention, but the question still remains as to whether people will watch. Is this just a fun novelty for social-media traffic, or something that could have some serious legs? For now, we’re all going to have to wait in order to get a clear answer.

If you’re curious about the show, give it a shot — the episodes are pretty short, and there are certainly people out there in need of a laugh.

