The Blacklist season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Official ’16 Ounces’ tease







We’ve been waiting for a while for The Blacklist season 8 episode 3 title to be official, and now it is. “16 Ounces” is the name for the next new installment of the NBC show, and we’ve got a good feeling that there’s some intense stuff coming. When you think about where the series left off with its most-recent installment, how in the world could it not be? We’re moving into a pretty intense spot where so much different stuff is on the line from start to finish, and we just hope that Raymond Reddington and Liz Keen are prepared for it.

We wish that the official synopsis had something more to give away than what it does, but we imagine there’s a reason why it’s so cryptic: “01/22/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Fueled by his betrayal, Elizabeth Keen seeks vengeance on Reddington. TV-14.”

Of course, there’s not too much in here that is a surprise, but we do wonder this: How can Liz get said vengeance? She’s just one person taking on a criminal empire, and she could be forced to rely on some at-times flimsy relationships with members of the Task Force. Yet, is someone like Cooper going to be willing to help if she is operating on the outside of the law? That is something that we don’t have an altogether-clear opinion on at the moment.

As for the episode title, we’ve speculated about it before — yet, isn’t “16 Ounces” one of the weirdest titles we’ve ever seen?

