Shameless season 11 episode 4 promo: Guess who’s living next door…







We know that you have been waiting for a good while to see Shameless season 11 episode 4 on the air — and yea, it’s going to be crazy.

For some more insight on what exactly the future is going to look like for the show, just take a look at the promo below. It’s clear already that there are MANY challenges ahead for the Gallaghers, but one of the biggest ones is the presence of the Milkoviches. They are moving next door, and because of that there’s going to be a real firestorm of drama. Sure, there are some members of the family who get along fine with the group (remember Mickey here!), but there are also others who are intent to throw metaphorical grenades into any situation that they want.

The longer some Milkoviches are already, it’s only inevitable that there will be drama at just about every turn.

So what else is going to be coming up in this episode? One of the most interesting things to us is going to be seeing what happens when Carl’s personal life and job collide. He’s long found some joy in being a cop, but there are drawbacks when it comes to the job. Not everyone is going to have the same views of policing as him, and this could be an opportunity for Shameless to showcase a part of reality on the show. It’s long been a satire on real working-class life, and some of the topical stories go in unexpected directions.

Oh, and we should also note that Mickey is going to get a security gig, but we have a feeling that it’s not going to work according to plan. How can it when he’s working for Kevin and V?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11 episode 4?

