Nancy Drew season 2 premiere spoilers: Is Nancy being questioned?







Are you prepared for the Nancy Drew season 2 premiere over on The CW? The first episode back is coming on January 20, and we’ve got a good sense already that there are new mysteries. Of course, there are also some from season 1 that haven’t been fully wrapped up yet. The challenge for the first episode back is merely finding a way to tie together every loose end, at least if the show even wants to. Because of when season 1 left off and what was left open story-wise, the writers have a pretty clean slate when it comes to some of what they want to do.

So do you want some of the first specifics all about what’s coming? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Nancy Drew season 2 premiere synopsis below:

THE DREW CREW IS BACK FOR SEASON TWO! – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are still reeling from witnessing the visions of their deaths. They realize even more so now that they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka “Nurses”) shows up at The Claw to bring Nancy in for questioning as she is now a suspect in a mysterious comatose girl’s assault. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor (#201). Original airdate 1/20/2021.

Before this episode is over, we’re sure that at least a little bit more information will be out there. With that being said, though, we have a feeling that there are some other problems coming Nancy’s way. It’s hard to imagine anything otherwise given that our title character could be heading off for questioning.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Nancy Drew right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Nancy Drew season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around — we’ll have other news coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







