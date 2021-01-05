Lucifer season 6 episode 8: DB Woodside on directing episode







If you missed the glorious news from over the weekend, Lucifer season 6 episode 8 will mark the directorial debut of DB Woodside. We’ve known for a little while that this was coming, but it’s nice to know the exact episode — not only that, but what the actor thinks about getting the gig.

In a post on Twitter (see below), you can see some of the first commentary from DB, who makes it clear that “it is gonna be fun” getting a chance to get this gig. His episode carries with it the title of “Save the Devil, Save the World,” and we have to imagine that it is going to be incredibly significant. With a title like that, how in the world can it not be? This is an installment that should work to resolve some of the stories leading into the series finale — after all, there are only two more installments after it!

While there won’t be any time for DB to direct another episode in season 6, this gig is an opportunity for him to build towards something else down the road. It’s always great to hone in on this added skill a little bit, no?

Lucifer season 6 is currently in production, and we hope that we could see it at some point in 2021; before that, though, there are still eight more episodes to go in season 5. We’re been eagerly awaiting some more news when it comes to when these installments are going to arrive on Netflix, especially since filming for them has been wrapped for a while now.

“Directed by DB Woodside.” This is gonna be fun. 😈👼🏾 https://t.co/h5B06Cg8xc — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) January 3, 2021

