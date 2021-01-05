The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Heather Martin returns for Matt James







Following tonight’s premiere, are you curious to learn a little bit more about what’s coming on The Bachelor episode 2? We’re really just at the start of Matt James’ journey, but we know there is so much more to come. Think romance, but also a LOT of drama at the same time.

We should start off here by noting this — Victoria is clearly going to be a part of the season for a while. The self-proclaimed Queen doesn’t even feel like a real person as much as she’s just there to cause problems for other people, and you gotta think that things are going to be bonkers for however long she is around. Then, there’s also Katie, who showed up with a certainly “object” that she treasures only to then poke other contestants with it.

The promo for after the episode did showcase at least some specifics. We saw a lot of different dates that are SO much bigger and bolder than anything we saw for either Clare Crawley or Tayshia Adams — and a lot of people professing love for Matt.

As it turns out, there are also going to be some new contestants showing up on the show a little bit later in the season. It feels like there are some contestants who are showing up later in the season. That includes former contestant Heather Martin, who claims that she wants to be there for Matt and to give things a shot. Will she stay? Not if some of the other contestants have anything to do with it.

