The Bachelor spoilers: Who is Abigail Heringer? Her story, cochlear implant







Who is Abigail Heringer on The Bachelor? She is a contestant who could stand out from the very beginning, and she represents a franchise first. She is the first known hearing-impaired contestant in the history of the franchise, and she underwent a cochlear implantation surgery when she was very young.

What Abigail represents on this show is an opportunity for more people to hear about her and her story. She’s there in that way for something bigger than herself, but also someone who wants to do everything that she can to find love. That remains the primary focus of the series, and we don’t foresee that changing in the future. We’re excited to see what her relationship with Matt James is like, and if the two can build towards a future together. She admitted that she is completely deaf without her implant, and it’s a difficult thing to bring up right away on dates.

Of course, Abigail will have plenty of competition this season — there always is! We had a chance to meet a lot of contestants almost right away, including professional ballerina Alicia and attorney Kristin, who we met early on in the show.

The good news for Abigail is that clearly, she left a positive impression on Matt — she received the First Impression Rose, and allowed her to have a significant chance moving forward. More than her story and their flirtation, there was just a natural chemistry here.

