The Neighborhood season 3 episode 7 return date: ‘Welcome to the Motorcycle’







If you are interested in getting the official The Neighborhood season 3 episode 7 return date, we have that for you within this piece! Unfortunately, we can’t say that we’ve got a whole lot of specific information after the fact.

As many of you out there know, today marks the first new episode of 2021. It would make some sense that the show would want to continue the following week. That’s not the case. In two weeks, the series will return to the air with new episodes — or at least one entitled “Welcome to the Motorcycle.”

We’re sure that to a lot of people out there, it’s pretty frustrating to jump back and forth between having a new episode and then not having one. That’s something that a lot of people probably wished wasn’t happening at all. Yet, it’s actually something that CBS tends to do with a lot of their shows in January, even in years where there is no health crisis. Of course, the pandemic is still impacting how many episodes that there are in this season overall, especially when it comes to filming. A lot of productions are currently shut down again in Los Angeles County, at least for a temporary period of time.

In the end, our feeling is that there will be new episodes that take place through the rest of the winter and the spring — if need be, CBS could stretch some of these episodes out as they see fit.

Unfortunately, for the time being there are very few details out there in terms of this upcoming episode — though we of course are expecting plenty of comedy. How in the world would there not be with this show!

