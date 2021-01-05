LA’s Finest season 2: Will it eventually premiere on Fox?







Following today’s airing of the season 1 finale, is there a chance that LA’s Finest season 2 could someday come to Fox?

There is a lot to unpack here at the moment, but we should start things off with this: Noting that technically, there is a season 2 that has already been shot. As a matter of fact, it’s aired already on the show’s original home on Spectrum. This doesn’t mean, though, that Fox is going to pick the show up and air the remaining episodes.

The first thing to remember here at the moment is simply that LA’s Finest was never envisioned to be some sort of permanent long-term addition to the lineup. Instead, it was thought of as a fill-in program caused by the onset of the global pandemic. The Jessica Biel – Gabrielle Union series failed to receive a hefty amount of promotion, and that was reflective in the ratings. Through the first twelve episodes, season 1 on Fox averaged just a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also around 1.85 million live viewers a week. These aren’t great numbers, and we say that knowing that Fox didn’t have to pay any money during the show’s production. All it had to do was license it.

We do think it’s possible that Fox still airs season 2 of LA’s Finest someday just so that they can wrap up the story — summer would be a good chance to do that. With that being said, there’s no real hope of anything beyond that. There is no season 3 coming, as Spectrum has already canceled the series. Based on these ratings, we certainly do not foresee Fox picking it up at some point down the road for more. It’s hard to even imagine how a show like this could be filmed at present, given the pandemic-related filming restrictions and all of the different locations. Maybe it could be figured out, but it probably wouldn’t be worth the trouble.

