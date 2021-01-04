All Rise season 2 episode 7 return date hopes for CBS drama







Want to know the All Rise season 2 episode 7 return date at CBS, or at least get a good idea as to when it could be? Consider this article your early source for inspiration.

Before we dive too far into this article, though, let’s go ahead and get some bad news out of the way right now — there is no new episode next week. The same goes for the week after, where the network currently has a Let’s Make a Deal primetime special scheduled. You are going to be forced to wait until Monday, January 25 in order to see the CBS drama back on the air, though remember that this date itself could be subject to change.

So why the long wait? It’s a complicated question to answer, but we think that at least part of it has to do with the continuation of the global health crisis and the pressures that this puts on production. To be frank, it’s just so much harder now to film than it was a year ago, and at the moment, the majority of LA-based productions are pausing their filming due to a spike in cases. They will return, but we have to wait to get an exact timetable on this.

Because All Rise is not returning to the air for a little while, you’re going to be stuck waiting in order to see some of what lies ahead with this story. We’re expecting some more dramatic cases, for sure, but also topical, important subject matter at around every turn. This is the sort of stuff All Rise does best.

