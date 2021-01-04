That 70’s Show actress Tanya Roberts alive, despite reports of death







This has to very well take the cake as one of the most bizarre, topsy-turvy stories that we’ve seen in a topsy-turvy past year. Despite Tanya Roberts’ own representative saying publicly that she was dead, the actress is, in fact, very much still alive.

How in the world did this happen? TMZ has a recounting of the situation. Roberts’ rep Mike Pingel explained that her husband Lance believed she had died on Sunday night. Following that, he passed the news along to Pingel. He then reported it to the media, but Lance was alerted by Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Monday that she was actually still alive. Hence, how we ended up getting here. It’s all just stemming from Lance believing that he legitimately had lost his wife, only to get some good news on the other side. Consider this a rare time when a report being wrong actually ends up being a positive for all parties involved.

Roberts is best known for her role as Donna’s mother Midge on That 70’s Show, though she also had a memorable turn on Charlie’s Angels before that. Over the past 24 hours many of her friends and former colleagues had come out to share their thoughts and condolences on her passing, and they are being swept up in this bizarre reality now more so than anyone. She has yet to issue a public statement herself, but she was reportedly hospitalized on Christmas Eve after collapsing. Soon after, she was placed on a ventilator. Early indications suggested that Roberts did not test positive for the virus.

With the odd nature of this story, let’s just hope that Roberts can recover and eventually be released from the hospital. We cannot even imagine being in a situation when most of everyone you know believes you have died when that is not the case.

