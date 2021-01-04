NCIS season 18 episode 6 title spoilers + the current air date







We’re not sure that there has ever been a year where scheduling for various shows has been as complicated — but, it’s for pretty understandable reasons. The global health crisis has put just about every show into a spin cycle; it’s become hard to predict what’s going to happen with productions, let alone when series are going to air.

When it comes to NCIS, one of the things that we’ve learned already is that the show is coming back to CBS on Tuesday, January 19. There are two episodes airing on that date (for now), which we imagine is helping the show make up for the fact that it’s been off the air since “Blood and Treasure.”

Now, we can go ahead and tell you that the network has tentatively scheduled another episode to air on January 26. There is no synopsis out there as of yet, but this installment is entitled “1mm.” Early indications (see our interview with showrunners Frank Cardea and Steven Binder) suggest that this is when the show could start shifting more to the present. We’re certainly not going to be spending all of the season in a pre-virus world, so you can expect some of those changes to happen before too long.

Of course, we should also remind you that this date, like with so many other things in the world right now, is tentative. We’re just in a world where so many things can change at the drop of a hat; because NCIS is seeing some delays with its return to production in the new year, they could easily decide to hold some episodes back. You have to be prepared for that as a possibility.

