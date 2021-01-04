Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 air date: Is another hiatus coming?







Friday night marks the debut of Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 on CBS, and it is a long time coming. It’s the first episode on the air since mid-December, and it is a chance in order for the show to embark on a new chapter. The Joe Hill saga, at least for now, appears to be over.

With that being said, though, it does feel like another hiatus is coming after episode 4 airs … even though it may not be a particularly long one. According to the network’s official schedule, there is no new episode coming on Friday, January 15. Instead, a repeat for the installment “The Puzzle Palace” will air instead. Season 11 episode 5 is currently scheduled for Friday, January 22, and it is titled “Spilling Secrets.”

So why the uneven pattern of airing episodes of Blue Bloods? There are understandably a lot of questions worth asking, and the simple answer may just have to do with the pandemic. Blue Bloods started production later than Magnum PI, whereas MacGyver entered this season with some installments already in the can. Everything is taking time to be completed in this current health crisis, and we just have to prepare for a lot of change and shifting around of dates moving forward. Much of the future of production all over the country is going to be dependent already on the state of the virus, which has caused many Los Angeles productions to take a break. Blue Bloods is based in New York and for now, it appears to be okay; we just have to wait and see if that will be the case down the road.

(We should also go ahead and note that there is a Blue Bloods repeat scheduled for Friday, January 29, but that is so far down the road right now we’re not putting too much stock in it. We have a hard time buying into anything after a certain date.)

