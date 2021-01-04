This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Is a huge moment coming up soon?







The first episode of This Is Us season 5 of the new year is coming on the air tomorrow, and there is a lot of important, emotional stuff coming. We’re sure that there is going to be big stories revolving around all of the Big Three, and also some important moments in both the present and the past.

While we think that the lifeblood of the NBC drama comes mostly through its characters, there is a tendency for a few surprises to come into the mix, as well. For example, you’re going to be seeing a big one arriving at some point in the next part of the season. It is one that has a widespread impact on pretty much every living character in the present … and that’s mostly all we can say based on what Justin Hartley had to say in a new interview with TVLine:

“There’s going to be a moment of great significance that happens that will change the course of everyone’s relationship with everyone else. I mean, I’m trying to think of someone who’s not affected by it. Randall, Kate, Kevin for sure, Mom, Miguel, even. He does have some cool stuff coming up. Jack is about the only one it doesn’t affect — because he’s dead.”

So what could this big reveal be? It could be something that explains some mysteries in the fast-forwards, including the whereabouts of a Miguel or a Kate. It could also be something that alters the relationships between key characters. Just remember for a moment here that we don’t know how Randall and Kevin are going to patch up their relationship.

