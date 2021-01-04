Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith reflects; Alex Trebek’s final week begins







Today marks what is going to be an incredibly emotional week for longtime fans of Jeopardy!, as it marks the beginning of Alex Trebek’s final batch of episodes. These are installments that will run through the remainder of the week, and we will see him more than likely host the show in the same way that he always has.

Despite a long and difficult cancer battle, Trebek was insistent on continuing to host the show until he felt he was unable to do so. These episodes were originally supposed to air the week of Christmas, but were pushed back in order to ensure they were seen by as many people possible. It also gave the show more time in order to properly pay tribute to Alex before moving into a new phase. Ken Jennings has already been confirmed as the first guest host, and we have to wait and see what happens from there.

So where does Brayden Smith fit in to everything? He is an interesting person within this story, as he is the current Jeopardy! champion. He is trying to do the same thing as countless contestants who came before him — trying to retain his title. What makes it complicated, however, is that his current winning streak is understandably overshadowed. At the time he was filming these episodes, he had no real idea as to what was going to happen in the weeks ahead.

The video below does at least give you Brayden’s perspective as we prepare for these final episodes — he discusses his experiences with Alex and what the show means to him. It is certainly possible that he could be the champion through the rest of Trebek’s run on the show, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

For now, our advice is rather simple: Keep watching Jeopardy! when it airs in your local market, and we will bring you more updates over time.

What are you expecting to see on Alex Trebek’s Jeopardy! farewell this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: Jeopardy.)

Our current champ reflects on his time with Alex. Tune in today to watch Brayden Smith try for his 5th win in a row. pic.twitter.com/rWSY9df6XE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 4, 2021

