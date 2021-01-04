NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 8 promo: How is Deeks’ training?







When NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 8 airs on CBS this coming weekend, you are going to have a chance to see a dangerous adversary. To go along with that, you’re also going to see something a little different for one Marty Deeks.

Based on last night’s episode, it was pretty easy to predict that Deeks was going to kick off his training to become a proper NCIS agent. It just wasn’t entirely clear what it would look like, but the promo below gives us a good indication. Let’s just say that he is facing some struggles.

It’s funny in a sense — we never imagined that Deeks was lacking anything when it comes to his physical skill set and yet, in this promo you see him getting his butt whooped by a lot of it. The training here is fairly physical, and nobody is going to take it easy on him just because he’s a little more seasoned than some of the other applicants.

While we can’t speak to how much of Deeks’ training we’re going to end up seeing on NCIS: Los Angeles coming up, let’s just say that for now, we’re glad that we are going to be seeing any of it at all. There was a universe where all of this took place off-screen, given that we have seen episodes of the show before where Deeks was completely MIA.

With this being said, it’s hard to imagine him being all that involved with the case-of-the-week plot. It’s hard for him to be when he is devoting the bulk of his time elsewhere — also, it could pose some severe legal hurdles if he starts working with the NCIS team before he actually had a formal position there.

