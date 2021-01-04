Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Starz reveals new footage in 50 Cent video







Following the finale of Power Book II: Ghost this weekend on Starz, the next order of business is looking at Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The prequel series is slated to air this summer, and it will give you an inside look at who Kanan Stark was long before the dangerous events of the flagship show. We know that 50 Cent’s character was one of the most notorious guys in the game, but how did he become that way? This series is going to give you a good sense of it.

While there isn’t necessarily a formal trailer out there as of yet for Power Book III, Starz did put something else out this weekend to set the stage: Think in terms of a new music video from 50 Cent himself featuring NLE Choppa and RileyyLanez. The title for the song is “Part of the Game,” and it’s seemingly going to serve as the theme song for the prequel. That means, at least for now, no “Big Rich Town” — which anchored both the flagship show as well as Power Book II: Ghost.

You can watch the full video now over at the link here, and after listening to it, we gotta say it works as an anthem for this show. Given that we’re heading back in time for Raising Kanan, it made sense to have a different song that thematically works with the vibe of what the show is. There are some old-school beats and sounds in here, and we appreciate the video giving us at least a small look at what Book III will look like. There’s some footage in here, after all, that we haven’t seen anywhere else.

For those who don’t know, the cast for Power Book III: Raising Kanan includes Mekai Curtis as the young Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Kanan’s mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Shanley Caswell as Detective Shannon Burke, Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox. There are some familiar names in here, but also plenty of newcomers we’re excited to see more of.

