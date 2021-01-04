The Rookie season 3 premiere: Did Nolan stop Armstrong?







Tonight on The Rookie season 3 premiere, we knew that we were gearing up for a showdown between Nolan and Armstrong. Nathan Fillion’s character was set up, and over the course of the hour, we had to learn what would come of the frame job.

Let’s be clear — we never seriously thought that Nolan was going to be taken down entirely. Armstrong was defeated, but despite that, there were still some consequences. John’s tendency to bend the rules ended up leading to some vast consequences. Nolan found himself receiving a letter of reprimand, which meant that he may never advance further than where he is right now. He may never become a detective or join any sort of task force. Nyla received the same thing, but she’d already gotten forward in her career.

We do wonder this: Was death really the right punishment for Armstrong? There is a part of us that feels like it would’ve been far more satisfying in the event that he went to prison. Yet, this is a reminder that you don’t get everything you want in this world.

What we think John learned from all of this is that he can’t keep skirting the rules are going rogue — he has to be prepared to follow the letter of the law a little more closely in the event that he wants to go on the up-and-up. Yet, he is also ready and willing to move forward. As a matter of fact, he’s committed to trying to fix his reputation and his future. Nolan isn’t going to quit just because of a letter of reprimand.

So now, John Nolan gets a chance to move forward … though he won’t really be escaping his past, either. He also received a phone call from Rosalind at the end of the episode. Could Armstrong’s crimes lead to her being set free?

