The Rookie season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Nolan & Harper’s new task







Curious to learn more about The Rookie season 3 episode 2? With the series now back from hiatus, we’re glad to be getting weekly episodes again! We don’t know how long it will be the case given what’s going on with the virus in Los Angeles County, but for at least a couple of weeks moving forward, you can start to see more of how the writers are approaching some challenging subject matter.

Unlike many other cop dramas on TV, The Rookie is really all about patrol officers. You see more of the impact of policing on a ground level, and the show isn’t going to shy away from hard topics. You’ll see a lot of this on next week’s “In Justice,” as Nolan and Harper are tasked with trying to improve the reputation of the LAPD. We don’t think that this is going to be altogether easy to pull off at all.

For a few more details now all about what you can expect to see, we suggest that you take a look at the full The Rookie season 3 episode 2 synopsis:

“In Justice” – Officer John Nolan and Officer Nyla Harper are assigned to a community policing center to help rebuild their station’s reputation in the community. Nolan is determined to make a positive impact but Nyla has her doubts on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We foresee this episode really being the one that gets the ball rolling on a lot of big season 3 arcs, whereas the premiere was more about tying together loose ends from the end of last season. There’s a lot, in the end, that we’re excited to see unravel here. We’ll just have to wait and see what the end result looks like.

