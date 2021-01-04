All Rise season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Ready for ‘Bounceback’?







Are you prepared to check out All Rise season 2 episode 6 tomorrow night? It’s been a long wait to see “Bounceback,” but this could be an optimistic installment of the show in many ways. The title itself does strongly signal that home is going to be a big priority for the cast and crew to provide. They want you to feel better about what the future holds, though there are still some challenges in the present. The pandemic is still going on, and there are still some hard cases for Judge Lola Carmichael to preside over.

The promos that we have seen for this episode overall do seem to be trying their best to push optimism and trying to see to the bright side of things. We like to think that this tone will be there.

In the event you haven’t seen any of the specifics about this episode yet, be sure to check out the full All Rise season 2 episode 6 synopsis:

“Bounceback”– It’s a new year and Lola’s baby is due any day. She learns the jury was going to deliver a “not guilty” verdict in a case in which she pressured defendant Leon Parsons (Isaiah Johnson) to take a plea deal, forcing her to decide whether to let the plea stand and protect her reputation, or reveal what she knows to Leon. Also, Mark’s in the midst of an intense negotiation with DA Louis Bravo (Ian Anthony Dale) regarding how and when to arrest and charge Deputy Sheriff Rashel (Nick Wechsler) for attempted murder, when Mark is the victim of a brazen knife attack, on ALL RISE, Monday, Jan. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Guest stars include Anne Heche, as police union lawyer Corinne Cuthbert, and Rick Fox as August Fox, who introduces Luke to the idea of restorative justice.

If the story doesn’t impress you here, why not take a look at the guest cast? How can you not like an episode featuring Heche, Dale, and Fox all in one spot?

