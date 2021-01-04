Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 video: A message from Mitch







Come Tuesday night’s season 2 premiere of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2, we’re going to have a chance to feel all of the emotions all over again. One of the best new shows of 2020 is looking to bring that momentum into 2021, and we’re certainly excited to see what the upcoming episodes are going to look like.

For now, we’re imagining that the show will offer up precisely what we loved about season 1 — humor, great music, but also a ton of heart around every single corner. We will be checking in early on how Zoey is feeling following the loss of her father, and that grief is probably something that she will be probably trying to come to terms with all season long.

We also know thanks to the latest trailer that Peter Gallagher is also going to be involved in some shape or form, at least in a video message from when Mitch was still able to speak and communicate. He wanted to present some sort of road-map for how Zoey and the family could move forward — he didn’t recognize that Zoey would be able to magically still hear the inner song in his heart. She may have kept a bond with him until the very end, but she will still miss him. After all, she loved him and he was essential to her life.

As for another key part of Zoey’s life, this promo serves as yet another reminder that the love triangle with Zoey, Simon, and Max is still going on … but we’re probably going to get an answer before too long. We don’t necessarily think that the writers are going to linger on this subject without an answer forever. It’s better to eventually bring the show forward in a specific direction.

