NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7: Did Arkady ruin Callen’s plan?







Tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7 delivered a lot of interesting stories, but there are two that take precedence in our mind.

Let’s start things off with Callen, given that we know that he wants to propose to Anna. Of course, before he popped the question there was something that he wanted to do: Talk with Arkady about it. We don’t know if we would call it a blessing per se, but clearly he wanted to read how he was feeling about the idea of the two of them having a more substantial commitment to each other.

Alas, here is where we come bearing some of the bad news — Arkady seemed to derail him before he could even mention the word “proposal.” He went on a tear about how Callen and Anna’s relationship didn’t need to be any more complicated than it already was, and that neither one of them was really the marrying type in the first place. He also noted that it would be far too weird if Callen had to start referring to him as Papa.

All of this is a bummer for those out there thinking that this proposal would come easy. We still are hoping that there’s a way that things could work out, but it could take a little bit of time.

As for Deeks, we don’t know the result of his interview as of yet — with that being said, we do think he is a very favorable candidate to eventually become an NCIS agent. He was able to show that he’s a risk-taker, but for the right reasons. He also has a lot of friends who are extremely loyal to him for a good reason. (The promo showed that he is training, and that seems to suggest he got in.)

