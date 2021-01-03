NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 8 hopes: ‘Love Kills’







As we prepare for the first episode of 2021, why not also look a little ahead to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 8?

The first thing that we should start off by saying here is simply that there is currently a new episode scheduled for next week. Meanwhile, the title of it is “Love Kills.” Note that everything is still subject to change, and we have to anticipate some of that given that there’s a lot of uncertainty around filming right now due to the state of the virus in the Los Angeles area.

Oddly, there is also no synopsis at present for what lies ahead, so we’re going to have to wait a little while in order to see that. Given the title of it, we would love to imagine there’s at least something romantic in it. We just have to wait and see precisely what that something could be. The title could also just be a reference to some sort of case that the entire team is going to be taking on in the near future also.

Remember ultimately to take advantage of new NCIS-related programming for as long as the show is on the air, given the fact that there is going to be some sort of hiatus coming not too long after the fact. Our feeling is that we could see the show go away for at least the Super Bowl and maybe some period around that; we do typically see long hiatuses for the first two months of the year, but all of that could be changing depending on the state of the country and what is happening with the virus.

For now, let’s hope hope that NCIS: Los Angeles continues to bring the same sense of fun, and same overall escapism, that we’ve seen for most of the season so far.

