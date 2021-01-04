The Outpost season 4: Is it renewed, canceled? Return date hope







Following tonight’s season 3 finale, is The Outpost renewed for a season 4? Or, is the CW series going away for good? Within this article, we’ll break down some of that and also look a little bit more towards the future.

Let’s kick off this article with something that we are always happy to share, and that is some good news! After all, we now have confirmation that the series is going to be back for another batch of episodes. With that being said, it’s not going to be exactly as some people out there would expect. Rather than there being a season 4 per se, we’re actually going to see more episodes attached to an “extended” season 3. Regardless of whatever you call it, the most important thing is simply knowing that there is more good stuff coming around the bend.

Now, let’s get to the next bit of good news — actually learning when The Outpost is going to be back on the air. At the moment, we don’t anticipate you’ll be seeing it at any point between now and this summer. This is one of those shows that The CW often uses in order to fill the gap between other shows — hence, why it was on this fall in the midst of the global pandemic. There are a lot of other programs currently set to appear over the course of the next few months, so the schedule will be rather packed for now.

At the moment, we’d prepare to see more episodes (and scoop on them) by the time we get around to the spring. In the end, we have to imagine that patience is going to be a virtue as we wait to get the whole way through here.

