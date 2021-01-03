The Great North episode 2 air date hopes: When’s it coming to Fox?







Following today’s big premiere on Fox, are you excited already to check out The Great North episode 2? Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a while in order to see it.

Go ahead and consider tonight’s early airing of the first episode a special preview-of-sorts. We get why Fox wanted to throw it on their schedule. This allows viewers a chance to be able to get to know the show a little bit better, and there’s a better lead-in tonight via NFL football than there will be a little bit later in the year.

So, for now, the plan seems to be for The Great North episode 2 to air at some point in mid-February (February 14 is the date we’ve heard bandied about), and it will have a chance to be a part of the permanent lineup at that point. Fox has already shown enough faith in the series to give it a season 2 renewal, which makes a good bit of sense given some of the Bob’s Burgers team who is a part of the show. There is a recognition here that shows like this need time in order to find an audience. To go along with that, there is also a lengthy timeline that comes with getting these shows on the air. It takes time in order to do animation properly and they need the renewal a little bit earlier than the standard scripted show.

At the time the season 2 renewal was first issued, here is some of what Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, had to say on the subject:

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut … Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners.”

We’re sure that over the coming weeks, some more details on what lies ahead will start to trickle in a little bit more.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Great North episode 2?

Are you bummed to have to wait so long in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other insight. (Photo: Fox.)

