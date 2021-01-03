Call Me Kat episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Mayim Bialik, cast?







Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on Call Me Kat episode 2 when it airs on Fox next week? We’ve got some further news about that within this article!

The first thing that we need to note here is rather simple, and it’s that following the premiere, the show is shifting over to a different timeslot. The series is going to be coming on the air with the next new episode on Thursday, January 7 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, which is the spot that it will be for the remainder of the season. Tonight’s early premiere is just a chance to get Mayim Bialik and the rest of the cast some more sampling, which we hope is useful when it comes to building up an audience right away. This comedy has a great pedigree in Miranda, which is considered to be one of the more notable British comedies of the past couple of decades.

Want some more specifics now on what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Call Me Kat episode 2 synopsis below:

Kat’s mom, Sheila, sets her daughter up on a blind date, but it happens to be the same night that Max asks her to be his karaoke partner at “The Middle C.” Meanwhile, Kat’s Cat Café employee Randi confronts a customer, Daniel (guest star Lamorne Morris), who never tips in the all-new “Double Date” time period premiere episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Jan. 7 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-102) (TV-14 D, L)

Getting an actor like Morris on the show so early should help Call Me Kat tremendously — he is someone who has a history on Fox already thanks to New Girl. Ironically, he also has a history with cats — there was a certain four-legged feline who was pretty essential to that show.

