NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 6 hopes: ‘Operation Drano: Part 2’







Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 6? There are a few different things worth thinking about now, but let’s kick things off with this: It will be a direct continuation of a lot of what you saw tonight. There is a reason why “Operation Drano: Part 2” is the title for this episode.

Interestingly, this show in particular has reveled in the opportunity to do two-part stories this season, mostly because it allows you to get more and more into who these characters are and how they are function during this difficult time in the world. With this show airing at a later timeslot and it also having lower ratings expectations, we almost think that it’s taking advantage of this to be a little bit edgier and bolder. It’s a little less procedural than some of the other shows, and it certainly is trying to be more topical.

Given that this episode is currently slated to air in just a single week’s time, it is a little bit strange that there isn’t more information out there about it already. For time time being, though, we are still projecting it to be back back on the air in seven days. NCIS: New Orleans may not be subject to some of the same filming delays as other shows in this franchise — it can keep moving forward, and we also think CBS will want to air some episodes before we get too close to the end of the NFL season. At that point, the show typically goes dark for at least a couple of weeks.

We imagine that at least a promo will be available later tonight, and we’ll have to wait and see more of what lies ahead after that.

