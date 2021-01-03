The Good Doctor season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Morgan’s big story







With The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6 returning to ABC a week from tomorrow, we’re happy to look a little further down the road. Episode 7 of this season carries with it the title of “The Uncertainty Principle,” and early indications are that this could be a big episode for Morgan Reznick.

We know that there are a lot of different changes that have happened with this character over the past year, but we personally appreciate that she has more of her own angle to medicine now. It allows us to see a different sort of story, and that includes what is going to be the focus here. Just take a look, per SpoilerTV, as the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

Dr. Morgan Reznick discovers her patient’s wealth and obsession with extending his life is a dangerous mix that could end up costing more than he can afford.

This is one of the most difficult patients that almost anyone could deal with, largely due to the fact that they’ve clearly found success in their life. Because of that, this is someone who will likely not listen to Morgan or anyone else. The thing we’re left to wonder here is that other than money, what other problem could this patient be creating with some of their efforts? Could they be damaging people close to him?

Overall, this episode could be taking a long, hard look at the challenges that come with trying to extend your life. Also, there is only so far that modern technology can take us. We’re sure that there are more parts to this episode that we’ll hear about in due time; just think of what we’ve got at the moment as a sort of appetizer, or a metaphorical calm before the rest of the storm that lies ahead.

