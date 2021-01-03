The Serpent episode 3 spoilers: What’s ahead for Jenna Coleman, cast







Want to get a larger sense of what’s coming on The Serpent episode 3? There is a new installment airing on BBC One next week, and it is going to bring you into the inner workings of Charles and Marie-Andree like never before. You’ll see more of what happens in September 1975, and that will set the tone for some key events after the fact.

There are almost two different stories going on here — the crimes of Charles, coupled then with the attempts to try and stop them. We know that there is a lot of story to tell here (technically, it’s even still ongoing), but how much will the show focus on all of it? How deep do you venture forward?

For now, what we can do is focus on some of the details that are directly in front of us. For more on that, just be sure to check out the full The Serpent episode 3 synopsis below:

Chiang Mai, September 1975. French backpacker Dominique (Fabien Frankel) is befriended by Charles (Tahar Rahim), drugged and taken back to his apartment, where Charles and Marie-Andrée (Jenna Coleman) promise to nurse him back to health.

By the time Dominique realises the terrible things happening in the apartment, he is trapped.

In March 1976, Nadine (Mathilde Warnier) and Remi (Grégoire Isvarine) tell their chilling story to Herman (Billy Howle), Angela (Ellie Bamber) and Paul (Tim McInnerny). It dawns on Herman that the man he is pursuing may be connected to many more than two deaths.

As Herman starts to piece together Charles’ crimes, Nadine walks into terrifying danger.

We are still pretty early on in the season, and it is because of this that we know we’re in for a fairly slow build. This is not a series that is going to rush through the unspeakable things that Charles did, let alone some of the challenges that came with capturing him. Rahim has proven to be fantastic in the role to date, and we’ll admit that it’s fascinating to see Jenna Coleman take on a very different role from what we’ve seen from her on Doctor Who or Victoria.

